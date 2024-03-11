Critical Vulnerability Allows Access to QNAP NAS Devices

Over the weekend, Taiwan-based QNAP Systems announced patches for multiple vulnerabilities impacting its products, including a critical-severity bug leading to unauthenticated device access. QNAP is known for its NAS and professional network video recorder (NVR) products. According to QNAP, the issue impacts its QTS, QuTS hero, and QuTScloud products, essentially exposing network-attached storage (NAS) devices to unauthenticated access. The flaw was addressed with the release of multiple patches.

