Brevian is a no-code enterprise platform for building AI agents

Sunnyvale-based Brevian wants to make it easier for business users to build custom AI agents. Currently, the company is focused on support teams and security analysts — areas where both the use cases and training sets are well defined — but plans to expand to other areas over time. Brevian is coming out of stealth today and announcing a $9 million seed funding round, the company told TechCrunch exclusively. Brevian, which styles its name as BREV/ΛN, was founded by Vinay Wagh (CEO) and Ram Swaminathan (CTO), who came to this startup journey from very different directions. Wagh was previously a product director at Databricks and the head of products at Bracket Computing. During his time at Databricks, he worked on getting the company ready to sell to large enterprises and then launch its serverless product, Databricks SQL Serverless. “That went GA in February, and I was looking at everything going on, Wagh said. “When I saw ChatGPT and other things, for me, it was just: how is this applicable in the enterprise? Instantly, our alignment was that all these missing pieces are going to be needed. There’s so much promise, but unless somebody solves this piece, it’s not going to work well. That was the inspiration to get out there — there’s stuff happening. And then I met Ram [Swaminathan] through a common friend.” While Wagh worked a lot on the data side, Swaminathan’s background is on the computer science and machine learning side. After working in academia for a while, he spent nine years at Bell Labs and 17 years at HP Labs, working on everything from coding theory to cryptography and early machine learning efforts. Then he went to LinkedIn, where he headed up the AI trust team before leaving in late 2022 to join Wagh in founding Brevian as its CTO.

