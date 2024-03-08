Gaza Ceasefire Talks End in Cairo with ‘No Substantial Answer or Solution’

Hamas says its delegation has left Egypt but talks on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will continue next week until an agreement is reached with Israel. Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said Israel had been “thwarting” efforts to conclude a ceasefire mediated by Qatar and Egypt during four days of talks in the Egyptian capital, Cairo. Israel did not send a delegation to these recent negotiations, during which representatives from Hamas, Qatar and Egypt tried to secure a 40-day ceasefire in time for Ramadan, which begins early next week. The agreement would see captives being held by Hamas and other Palestinian groups in Gaza be exchanged for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. Hamas pledged to continue the negotiations, but officials in the Palestinian armed group said a ceasefire must be in place before captives are freed, Israeli forces must leave Gaza, and all Gaza residents must be able to return to the homes they have fled.

