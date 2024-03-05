Middle East Leads in Deployment of DMARC Email Security

After stricter email handling mandates by Google and Yahoo, organizations have adopted a trio of email authentication technologies, and organizations in the Middle East are adopting them as quickly, or faster than, the global average. 73% of global organizations have adopted the email authentication technologies. 90% of organizations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and 80% of those in the United Arab Emirates have implemented the most basic form of Domain-based Message Authentication Reporting and Conformance (DMARC). DMARC, along with the Sender Policy Framework (SPF) and Domain Key Identified Mail (DKIM) protocols, makes email-based impersonation more difficult for attackers.

On February 1, Google and Yahoo mandated that all emails sent to their users have verifiable SPF and DKIM records, while bulk senders must also have a valid DMARC record. These new rules by Google and Yahoo have had a dramatic impact on adoption worldwide. This push, in addition to increased national and industry regulations, have created momentum to the adoption of DMARC and other authentication mechanisms.

