On the first day of a summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Melbourne, Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong has announced 64 million Australian dollars in funding for maritime security. It was not specified which countries would receive the funding, but Wong “welcomed efforts” by Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam claim pieces of the South China Sea. China claims almost the entire South China Sea. The summit is hosted in Melbourne and represents 50 years since Australia became a dialogue partner of ASEAN. The members of ASEAN held their first-ever joint military drills last year. Australia’s relationship with its regional neighbors and its interests in the South China Sea is additionally viewed through its close ties with the United States and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Australia gives $41mn to ASEAN countries for ‘free, open’ South China Sea