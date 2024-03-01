Biden Calls Chinese Electric Vehicles a Security Threat

President Biden took steps on Thursday toward blocking internet-connected Chinese cars and trucks from entry to the American auto market, saying they posed risks to national security because their operating systems could send sensitive information to Beijing. The announcement was the latest example of Mr. Biden’s move to ramp up technology restrictions on China, and continued a bipartisan trend toward more antagonistic trade relations between the world’s largest economies. Administration officials are eyeing other steps to further impede imports of Chinese vehicles, which have already surged through European markets, as a result of low prices driven in part by significantly lower labor costs. That could include increasing a 25 percent tariff on China’s vehicles.

