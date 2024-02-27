China Launches New Cyber-Defense Plan for Industrial Networks

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released a new strategy for data security improvement in the nation’s industrial sector. The goal is to contain major risks and threats to the industrial sector by the end of 2026. The MIIT will implement protective measures that will be applied to more than 45,000 companies.

The ministry will also complete 30,000 data security training sessions and will add 5,000 individuals to the cybersecurity field. These new cyber-defense plans come in the wake of its skepticism of hacking and cyberattacks from foreign countries through foreign-made hardware and software.

