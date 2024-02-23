Visiting Ukraine, Schumer Aims to Pressure G.O.P. to Take Up Aid Bill

The top Senate Democrat is leading a delegation to show solidarity as Ukraine fights off a Russian assault and to increase the pressure on Republicans to drop their opposition to additional U.S. aid. His trip to Ukraine comes at a critical time, as a foreign assistance package that includes more than $60 billion in military aid for Kyiv is stalled on Capitol Hill amid Republican resistance. Mr. Schumer says he hopes this meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and his newly appointed military commander, Oleksandr Syrsky shows how congressional foot-dragging on more aid has hurt Ukraine’s efforts on the battlefield and to appeal to House Republicans to take action before it’s too late.

