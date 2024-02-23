Israel Steps Up Attacks in Gaza Amid Cease-Fire Talks

On Thursday, Israel showed its intention to push into Rafah with ground forces if Hamas does not release hostages before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Nearly 100 people were killed across the enclave from Israeli strikes over the past day, the Gazan health authorities said on Thursday. On Wednesday night, Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s war cabinet, said there had been momentum on a new draft of a deal that indicated a “possibility to advance.” But he also warned that if no deal were struck, the Israeli military would continue fighting during Ramadan.

