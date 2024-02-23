Arm unveils Arm Neoverse CSS V3 chip designs for AI efficiency gains

In a leap forward for AI infrastructure, Arm announced the latest advancements in its Neoverse chip technology based on the Arm computing architecture. The company unveiled two new Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystems (CSS) built on third-generation Neoverse intellectual property. Arm designs chips or parts of chips for other third-party chip designers and manufacturers. In this case, the Arm Neoverse family of CPUs offers server-class performance combined with low-power design for high performance-per-watt of energy used. The new designs include the Arm Neoverse CSS V3 product for the high-performance V-series portfolio, boasting a 50% improvement in performance-per-socket over CSS N2. Arm Neoverse CSS N3 is an extension of the N-series CSS roadmap, providing a 20% increase in performance-per-watt compared to CSS N2. Arm said that its Arm Total Design ecosystem has expanded to include over 20 members in just four months, delivering System-on-Chip (SoC) and chiplet designs across three leading foundries. “Arm has built the most pervasive CPU architecture the world has ever seen and we’ve led many of the technology revolutions that have impacted the day-to-day lives of people all around the world,” said Mohamed Awad, senior vice president and general manager of the infrastructure line of business, in a press briefing. “Even so, right now is one of the most exciting times in our history. Innovation and transformation are happening across every aspect of technology. From the smallest sensor to the largest data center, compute is becoming more and more specialized. Commodity CPUs are just no longer sufficient.”

