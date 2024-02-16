The Day Reality Died: OpenAI’s New Model Sora can generate realistic videos from simple text prompts.

Could this be the day reality died? What will come tomorrow? Imagine putting on your Apple Vision Pro and asking it to deliver a 90 minute spy thriller full of surprising but realistic twists and drama and having it presented to you a second later. Or imagine a nefarious actor tasking the generation of information warfare campaigns.

What can this thing do? Here is a snapshot from the prompt:

A stylish woman walks down a Tokyo street filled with warm glowing neon and animated city signage. She wears a black leather jacket, a long red dress, and black boots, and carries a black purse. She wears sunglasses and red lipstick. She walks confidently and casually. The street is damp and reflective, creating a mirror effect of the colorful lights. Many pedestrians walk about.

OpenAI Reveals 'Sora': AI Video Model Capable Of Realistic Text-To-Video Prompts.

OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT chatbot and the still-image generator DALL-E, is among the many companies racing to improve this kind of instant video generator, including start-ups like Runway and tech giants like Google and Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram. The technology could speed the work of seasoned moviemakers, while replacing less experienced digital artists entirely. It could also become a quick and inexpensive way of creating online disinformation, making it even harder to tell what’s real on the internet. “I am absolutely terrified that this kind of thing will sway a narrowly contested election,” said Oren Etzioni, a professor at the University of Washington who specializes in artificial intelligence. He is also the founder of True Media, a nonprofit working to identify disinformation online in political campaigns.

OpenAI

Sora is able to generate complex scenes with multiple characters, specific types of motion, and accurate details of the subject and background. The model understands not only what the user has asked for in the prompt, but also how those things exist in the physical world.