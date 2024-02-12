Warzone RAT Shut Down by Law Enforcement, Two Arrested

The US Justice Department announced on Friday that the Warzone RAT cybercrime enterprise has been dismantled as a result of an international law enforcement operation. Warzone is a remote access trojan that allows users to stealthily connect to infected devices and conduct various activities, such as browsing files, recording keystrokes, taking screenshots, stealing credentials, and spying through the computer’s camera. The malware is also known as Ave Maria RAT and it has been spotted in numerous attacks, including ones linked to suspected state-sponsored threat actors.

