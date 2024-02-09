Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi denounce US ‘interference’

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have spoken about creating a ‘multipolar, fairer world order’ in face of US-led efforts to contain their countries. During an hour-long phone call on Thursday, Xi and Putin denounced the “US policy of interfering in the internal affairs of other states”, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists. The West has viewed Moscow and Beijing, both of whom are seeking to expand their global influence, with increased anxiety over the past two years as they ramp up ties in trade and defense. Trade between the two countries has surged in the last two years hitting $218.2bn during January-November. Moscow and Beijing have also increasingly carried out trade in roubles and yuan as they move to phase out trade in US dollars.

