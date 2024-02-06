AMD unveils Embedded+ architecture for edge AI hardware

Advanced Micro Devices unveiled its brand new Embedded+ architecture, a fusion of AMD Ryzen Embedded processors with Versal adaptive System-on-Chips (SoCs) on a unified integrated board. These chips — a hybrid of PC processors and Xilinx programmable chips — are engineered to empower hardware companies looking to accelerate power-efficient AI applications. It’s aimed at enabling original design manufacturers (ODMs) to accelerate the time for building edge AI applications that are scalable and power efficient. Chethan Khona, a senior director at AMD, said in a press briefing that the AMD Embedded+ architecture connects the Xilinx-based Versal programmable chips and Ryzen embedded processors via a PCI link on the same motherboard. But the end products are developed by original device manufacturers (ODMs), or PC makers. This is one of the reasons why AMD bought Xilinx, a maker of programmable chips, for $50 billion in 2022. That deal gave AMD a variety of AI engines to help accelerate edge AI processing in its computing products, Khona said. “Embedded+ is another take on the synergy that exists from the two companies coming together,” Khona said. “But it’s more focused on industrial, medical, smart city infrastructure, and even automotive embedded systems.” Embedded+ is all about “making the path to getting data into a PC more streamlined than ever before. Whether data is coming from multiple discrete sensors or industrial networks, Embedded+ enables developers to acquire data processing in real time, and even offer visualization options.”

