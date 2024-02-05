US Slaps Sanctions on ‘Dangerous’ Iranian Hackers Linked to Water Utility Hacks

On Friday, the US government announced sanctions against six Iranian Government officials caught launching cyberattacks against Israeli PLC vendor Unitronics. The Treasury Department said the six officials are part of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Cyber-Electronic Command (IRGC-CEC), a Tehran organization “responsible for a series of malicious cyber activities against critical infrastructure in the United States and other countries.” Iranian hacking teams have been linked to critical infrastructure ransomware attacks against a US hospital, and similar malicious cyber activity targeting European countries and Israel.

