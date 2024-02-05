EU Adopts First Cybersecurity Certification Scheme for Safer Tech

The European Commission adopted the implementing regulation concerning the EU cybersecurity certification scheme on Common Criteria (EUCC). The outcome aligns with the candidate cybersecurity certification scheme on EUCC that ENISA drafted in response to a request issued by the European Commission. This new scheme falls under the EU cybersecurity certification framework. The objective of this framework was to raise the level of cybersecurity of ICT products, services and processes in the EU Market. It does so by setting a comprehensive set of rules, of technical standards requirements, standards and procedures to be applied across the Union. EU certification schemes such as EUCC are expected to stand as an incentive for suppliers to adhere to cybersecurity certification requirements.

Read more: https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2024/02/02/enisa-eucc-cybersecurity-certification-scheme/