US approves plan for strikes on Iran-linked targets in Iraq, Syria: Report

The United States has reportedly approved a plan to attack Iran-linked targets in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for the drone attack that killed three American soldiers five days ago. Iran has denied involvement in the drone strike in Jordan. There have not been many details about America’s plan but quoting unnamed US officials, weather will be a major factor in the timing of the strikes as Washington purportedly wants better visibility to avoid targeting civilians.

Both Iran and the US have said they wish to avoid escalating the military fallout of Israel’s war, but Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has warned that Tehran would respond to any US strikes. Reports have also suggested that Tehran and Washington have exchanged messages since the Syria-Jordan border strike, with Iran seriously warning against any attacks on its soil.

