Iran Slows Production of Enriched Uranium, the U.N.’s Nuclear Watchdog Says

In another indication that Iran may be seeking to de-escalate its confrontation with the United States, United Nations nuclear inspectors are seeing some signs that Tehran is lifting its foot, even if just a bit, on the acceleration of its nuclear program. Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in an interview that Iran was still adding to its supply of uranium, but the surge in the production that began after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 appears to have slowed. It is not clear precisely when the slowdown in uranium production began, but it appears Iran has grown concerned that its nuclear enrichment program could become a major military target.

