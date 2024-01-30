Israeli Government: Smallest of SMBs Hit Hardest in Cyberattacks

Some 33,000 small and medium sized businesses in Israel experienced a cyber attack last year, with 7,000 suffering major damage. new data shows that 5% of the businesses surveyed reported that they suffered from some form of cyber attack.

The smallest businesses, those with five to 20 employees, were hit the most. Business in the industrial sector were also targeted the most. businesses in the field of commerce reported the fewest attacks, 3%, according to local reports.

