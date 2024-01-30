Hamas studying Gaza truce plan as Israeli hardliners threaten PM

Hamas has confirmed that it is reviewing a proposal for a truce in Gaza while members of the Israeli government have threatened to collapse the coalition if a deal is not to their liking. The proposal was developed in Paris over the weekend to halt the war and enable the exchange of Israeli and Palestinian prisoners. The Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh said the group is open to discussing any serious or practical ideas that allow for the cessation of aggression.

Hamas also said the plan must ensure the withdrawal of all occupation forces from the Gaza Strip. Haniyeh expressed appreciation to Qatar and Egypt for the role they played in mediating the deal. Qatar’s prime minister said on Monday that good progress was made on a possible deal. The proposal discussed includes a phased truce, the release of women and children next, and humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip.

