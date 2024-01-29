New WhatsApp Leak Details Huge Update For All iPhone Users

WhatsApp has had a leak revealing a huge upgrade coming for iPhone users. The first upgrade for iPhone users is the soon release of cue passkeys. These link WhatsApp accounts to a device’s biometric or PIN security, rather than relying on SMS codes. The further away upgrade for iPhone users is to collate non WhatsApp messages into a separate section of the app. This offers the prospect of a unified messaging hub of sorts, and if there’s any way to deliver cross-app, end-to-end encryption, even if limited in practice, then it will change the industry.

Read more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakdoffman/2024/01/27/surprise-whatsapp-update-suddenly-revealed-for-apple-iphone/?sh=2b6b301f1f9c