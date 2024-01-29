Biden Vows to Retaliate After Strike Against American Forces in Jordan

The low-level attacks by Iranian proxy groups on American troops in the Middle East have now turned deadly and intensified the pressure on President Biden to respond. In the attack, three American service members were killed and two dozen injured by a drone in Jordan. Until now, the president has carefully calibrated his responses to the more than 150 attacks by Iranian-backed militias on American forces in the region since October 7th to avoid the risk of a wider war. Now, the first deaths of American troops under fire will require a different level of response.

