U.S., Sensing Opportunity, Makes New Push for Gaza Cease-Fire

William Burns, the C.I.A. director, plans to meet Israeli, Egyptian and Qatari officials in Europe to try to secure a deal to release hostages being held in the Gaza Strip and broker a prolonged cease-fire. U.S. officials said Israel’s apparent willingness to agree to a cessation of hostilities in return for the release of more hostages being held in Gaza has created a new opening for negotiations. American officials said Israel was now proposing a 60-day pause in the fighting in exchange for a phased release of hostages. That proposal, the American officials said, could provide a basis for renewed talks.

