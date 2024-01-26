Pacific Island Tuvalu Votes as Ties with Taiwan in Spotlight

The Pacific island nation of Tuvalu has voted in a national election that is being closely watched by China, Taiwan, the United States and its ally Australia, amid a tussle for influence in the region. A contest for influence in the Pacific between China and the US has seen Tuvalu courted, with Washington recently pledging to connect its remote population by undersea cable to global telecommunications for the first time. Tuvalu is one of three remaining Pacific allies of Taiwan after Nauru severed ties with Taipei this month and resumed diplomatic relations with China, which pledged more development support. The new government should decide whether Taiwan or China can best respond to Tuvalu’s development needs.

