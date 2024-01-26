Baidu’s Ernie AI chatbot to power Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 smartphones

Baidu AI Cloud will be integrating its Ernie chatbot into Samsung’s Galaxy S24 smartphones, allowing users to translate calls in real time, among other features. Ernie is the Chinese tech giant’s answer to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence technology that’s able to generate humanlike responses to users’ prompts. It comes a week after Samsung revealed its latest Galaxy S24 lineup with AI-powered features as the South Korean electronics giant attempts to overtake the likes of Apple’s newest iPhones with the technology. “Now featuring Ernie’s understanding and generation capabilities, the upgraded Samsung Note Assistant can translate content and also summarize lengthy content into clear, intelligently organized formats at the click of a button, streamlining the organization of extensive text,” the firms said in a statement. Samsung was not among the top 5 smartphone vendors in China. Apple was the largest smartphone vendor in China by shipments in 2023, and captured 17.3% of market share in the country, IDC data on Thursday showed. Honor came in second place with 16.8% market share, followed by Vivo, Huawei and Oppo. The Ernie 4.0 version was launched on October. Baidu claims it is the “most powerful version of Ernie foundation model to date,” with the full capabilities of understanding, generation, reasoning, and memory.

Full report : Samsung to replace Google’s artificial intelligence chatbot with Chinese Baidu’s Ernie AI chatbot in its new flagship Galaxy S24 smartphones.