The director general of the Israel National Cyber Directorate singed a memorandum with the Czech Republic National Cyber and Information Security Agency to formally improve the cybersecurity relationship between the two countries. The two countries met to discuss threats in cyberspace, including those caused by the Gaza conflict, along with related cybersecurity challenges.

Israel’s Gaby Portnoy noted that the Memorandum of Cooperation reaffirms Israel’s commitment to standing together, leveraging technology and fostering cybersecurity awareness in the face of shared threats. Israel signed similar agreements on cybersecurity partnerships with the UAE and UK last year, as an effort to shore up cyber defenses.

Read More: Israel, Czech Republic Reinforce Cyber Partnership Amid Hamas War