IDF says 24 soldiers killed in Gaza in one day

The Israel army reports that 24 of its soldiers were killed in Gaza on Monday, which would be the deadliest day for its forces since the beginning of their ground operation. The 24 soldiers include 21 reservists who died in an explosion likely caused by mines that Israel forces placed in two buildings to demolish them. It is thought a missile fired by Palestinian fighters hit a tank guarding the troops immediately beforehand. The IDF is investigating the events.

Israel’s military had previously confirmed that three officers were killed in a separate attack in southern Gaza on Monday. Israel’s Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu said that despite its suffering, Israel would continue with its offensive until victory. Elsewhere in Gaza, there has been fierce fighitng by three hospitals in Khan Younis. The IDF has announced it has encircled the city and believes that Hamas leaders may be hiding there, along with Israeli hostages.

The Palestinians said that women and children have been killed in the latest fighting in the city and the Israeli blockades and storming of hospitals since Monday have left the wounded and dead beyond the reach of rescuers. It has been said that Israeli forces also stormed a hospital, Al-Khair, in the al-Mawasi area. Israel launched the war against Hamas and according to the IDF website, 552 IDF soldiers have been killed since October 7th. At least 25, 490 people, mainly women and children, have been killed in the military campaign in Gaza since then, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

