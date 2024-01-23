Civilians killed in missile strikes on Kyiv and Kharkiv

Six people were killed and dozens wounded in the Russian missile attacks targeting Kyiv and Kharkiv in Ukraine, according to officials. Residential buildings were hit early on Tuesday in Kharkiv, leading 5 people killed and 42 injured. The city mayor reported a block of flats were destroyed and rescuers were looking through the rubble for survivors.

In Kyiv, the air raid lasted for over two and a half hours, the longest air raid since January 2nd. Several people were hurt when a block of flats caught fire and another was damaged. In Sviatoshinsky district, several buildings were damaged and emergency services remained on scene looking for explosives that may have been part of a missile that did not detonate. Three other regions of Kyiv were damaged by falling debris due to air defenses intercepting Russian missiles during the attack.

