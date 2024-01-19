NASA’s robotic, self-assembling structures could be the next phase of space construction

Bad news if you want to move to the moon or Mars: housing is a little hard to come by. Fortunately, NASA (as always) is thinking ahead, and has just shown off a self-assembling robotic structure that might just be a crucial part of moving off-planet. Published today in Science Robotics, the paper from NASA Ames Research Center describes the creation and testing of what they call “self-reprogrammable mechanical metamaterials,” which is a highly precise way to describe a building that builds itself. The inevitable acronym for it is “Automated Reconfigurable Mission Adaptive Digital Assembly Systems,” or ARMADAS. “We think this type of construction technology can serve a lot of very general applications,” lead author Christine Gregg told TechCrunch. “In the near term, the robust autonomy and lightweight structures of our approach strongly benefit applications in austere environments, like the lunar surface or space. This includes lunar surface construction of communication towers and shelters, which will be needed before astronauts arrive, as well as on-orbit structures like booms and antennas.” The basic idea of the self-building structure is in a clever synergy between the building material — cuboctahedral frames they call voxels — and the two types of robots that assemble them. One type of robot walks along the surface with two legs, seemingly inspired by our own biology’s kinesin transport molecules, carrying a voxel like a backpack. When that’s put in place, a fastening robot that lives in the frame itself like a worm slithers over and tightens the reversible attachment points. Neither one needs a powerful sensing system, and the way they work means high precision is not required either.

