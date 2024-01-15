State’s Cyber Bureau has ‘raised the U.S. profile on cyber globally,’ Watchdog Says

The State Department’s Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy — or CDP — has been effective in helping the agency advance U.S. interests in cyberspace and develop stronger cyber alliances with global partners since its creation, according to a Government Accountability Office report released on Thursday. The watchdog found that CDP’s establishment in April 2022 “helped to better position State to achieve its cyber diplomacy goals.” State conducts a range of cyber diplomacy activities, including efforts to “counter threats to the U.S. digital ecosystem and reinforce global norms of responsible state behavior.” The report found that these activities have been bolstered by CDP’s creation. Although the report largely praised CDP’s cyber diplomacy efforts, it noted that State still needs to address some bureau-specific challenges, including when it comes to “clarifying roles and hiring staff.”

