In a Setback for Beijing, Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President

The Taiwanese politician Lai Ching-te has for years been reviled by China’s Communist Party as a dangerous foe that is pressing for full independence for his island democracy. Yet, despite China’s months of menacing warnings of a “war or peace” choice for Taiwan’s voters, Mr. Lai was elected president. Mr. Lai, currently Taiwan’s vice president, secured 40 percent of the votes in the election, giving his Democratic Progressive Party, or D.P.P., a third term in a row in the presidential office. Many of Mr. Lai’s supporters described feeling hopeful that he would protect Taiwan’s sovereignty, and do so carefully.

