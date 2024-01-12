US Imposes Sanctions Over Transfer of North Korean Missiles to Russia

The United States has imposed sanctions on three Russian entities and one individual allegedly involved in the transfer and testing of North Korea’s ballistic missiles for alleged use by Moscow in its war against Ukraine. The move comes after Washington and its allies criticized the exchange of arms between North Korea and Russia. North Korea has been under a United Nations arms embargo since it first tested a nuclear bomb in 2006. UN Security Council resolutions, approved with Russian support, ban countries from trading weapons or other military equipment with North Korea.

