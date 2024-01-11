As I prepare for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, top of mind are the questions that linger as government and business leaders pivot to make use of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI. According to an EY quarterly survey, 99% of CEOs are making or planning significant investments in generative AI. Our world has changed substantially since this time last year: With AI and automation, we can now redirect human intellectual capacity to solve major problems globally—not unlike what was accomplished during the Industrial Revolution. These new AI technologies hold the promise of quickly transforming companies and business models to adapt to our rapidly changing world. Generative AI completes true end-to-end process automation by assisting human judgment and decision-making with smart content generation. Based on hundreds of millions of AI bot transactions, we are seeing companies shift from automating repetitive knowledge work to augmenting thinking and decision-making to create autonomous workflows. Collaboration between people and AI will help to eliminate fragmented processes and increase cost savings, efficiency and productivity at speeds that were unimaginable just a year ago. One study from Harvard Business School and Boston Consulting Group found that AI can improve a worker’s performance by as much as 40%.

Full opinion : AI And Automation: The Future Of Economic Prosperity Lies In Three Crucial Mindset Shifts.