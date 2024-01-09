The buzz around artificial intelligence (AI) often teeters between excitement and unease. At the heart of the conversation lies the critical importance of responsible AI adoption. Its implications for people and businesses are immense. Because of its vast capabilities, AI is most often viewed as a force that will allow some to dominate and others to become victims of domination. The true promise of AI, just like prior revolutionary automation innovations, is to actually allow everyone to benefit. Let’s step back in time for a moment and peek into the Ford Factory in 1913 when Henry Ford changed the game for car manufacturing. The introduction of assembly line automation at Ford revolutionized the auto industry, increasing accessibility and improving quality of life in America. Similarly, evolving generative AI presents a strategic opportunity for modern businesses to better assume their organizations’ visions. It’s an innovation that can elevate both top and bottom lines, but it’s not the arcane sorcery it’s sometimes made out to be. As AI becomes a dominant force in businesses around the globe, the narrative has been rife with panic, painting pictures of job losses and cyber risks. Most notably, Hollywood screenwriters highlighted this fear in the 148-day strike to establish guardrails against AI’s encroachment into scriptwriting. The resulting agreement creates a blueprint of a future state balance, where individuals’ creativity is supplemented by automation of routine tasks. The Guild’s anxiety isn’t unfounded or unique. A survey of over 1,200 individuals revealed that 69% of college graduates harbor concerns over AI’s potential to make their jobs obsolete. With young professionals in a workforce fearful they won’t have a job in the coming years, how can they have the incentive to use AI to its fullest potential?

Navigating The Future By Working Together With AI.