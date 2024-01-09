Generative AI Powers Smarter Robots With NVIDIA Isaac Platform

Generative AI is reshaping trillion-dollar industries, and NVIDIA, a front-runner in smart robotics, is seizing the moment. Speaking today as part of a special address ahead of CES, NVIDIA Vice President of Robotics and Edge Computing Deepu Talla detailed how NVIDIA and its partners are bringing generative AI and robotics together. It’s a natural fit, with a growing roster of partners — including Boston Dynamics, Collaborative Robotics, Covariant, Sanctuary AI, Unitree Robotics and others — embracing GPU-accelerated large language models to bring unprecedented levels of intelligence and adaptability to machines of all kinds. The timing couldn’t be better. “Autonomous robots powered by artificial intelligence are being increasingly utilized for improving efficiency, decreasing costs and tackling labor shortages,” Talla said. NVIDIA has been central to the generative AI revolution from the beginning. A decade ago, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang hand-delivered the first NVIDIA DGX AI supercomputer to OpenAI. Now, thanks to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, generative AI has become one of the fastest-growing technologies of our time. And it’s just getting started. The impact of generative AI will go beyond text and image generation — and into homes and offices, farms and factories, hospitals and laboratories, Talla predicted. The key: LLMs, akin to the brain’s language center, will let robots understand and respond to human instructions more naturally. Such machines will be able to learn continuously from humans, from each other and from the world around them. “Given these attributes, generative AI is well-suited for robotics,” Talla said.

