Japanese Company’s Bid for U.S. Steel Tests Biden’s Industrial Policy

U.S. Steel is an example of the lost manufacturing muscle that President Biden says his economic policies will bring back to the United States. However, last month, the company announced plans to be acquired by a Japanese competitor. That development has put Mr. Biden in an awkward bind as he tries to balance attempts to revitalize the nation’s industrial sector with his efforts to rebuild international alliances. Mr. Biden’s administration has expressed some discomfort with the deal and is reviewing the proposed $14.1 billion takeover bid by Japan’s Nippon Steel. Mr. Biden is under pressure from senators that contend that domestically owned steel production is critical to U.S. manufacturing and supply chains. They have warned that a foreign owner could be more likely to move U.S. Steel jobs and production overseas. Supporters of the takeover bid say blocking the sale risks angering a key American ally.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/01/07/us/politics/us-steel-japan-acquisition-biden.html