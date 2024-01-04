Qatar to Add Cybersecurity Curricula in Private Schools

Qatar’s National Cyber Security Agency is going to roll out a cybersecurity education program to 270 private schools after completing the roll out at public schools last year. The effort is led by NCSA with a partnership with the Ministry of Education an dHigher Education. The curricula will initially run in 170 private schools, adding 100 later. Timelines for the effort were not announced.

This is part of Qatar’s intentions to build a digitally secure society. The curricula aims to raise awareness of cybersecurity and digital safety concepts to students.

