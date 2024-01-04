Iraq blames US-led coalition for deadly drone strike in Baghdad

Iraq’s government has accused the United States-led international coalition forces of cattying out a drone strike on a paramilitary group in Baghdad. The strike killed and wounded several people on Thursday. The strike targeted the Popular Mobilization Forces and a senior PMF commander was among those killed. Reuters has reported that four PMF members were killed and six were wounded in the strike.

The Iraqi armed forces blame the international coalition for the attack, and Iraq’s foreign ministry has condemned the attack. There was no immediate response from US officials. US forces in Iraq and neighboring Syria have faced an increase in attacks since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.

