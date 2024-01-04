Intel spins out a new enterprise-focused GenAI software company

Intel, intent on making bigger moves in the market for AI-powered enterprise software, is spinning out a new platform company with the backing of Boca Raton, Florida–based asset manager and investor DigitalBridge. Called Articul8 AI (an awkward abbreviation of “Articulate AI”), the new entity builds off a proof-of-concept from an Intel collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) early last May. Reuters reports that Intel, using its hardware and a combination of open source and internally sourced software, created a generative AI system that can read text and images — running inside BCG’s data centers to address BCG’s security requirements. The system was developed within Intel over the course of two or so years. But it was more recently fine-tuned for BCG’s specific uses, according to CRN. Initially, BCG was the sole go-to-market supplier and customer of the system. Over the last few months, however, Intel’s worked to scale the platform — which is optimized for Intel hardware but supports alternatives — to companies in financial services, aerospace, semiconductor, telecommunications and other industries that “require high levels of security and specialized domain knowledge,” according to an Intel spokesperson. Arun Subramaniyan, formerly a VP and GM at Intel’s data center and AI group, will become the spinout’s CEO. The rest of the Articul8 team will also comprise ex-Intel employees, and Intel will retain an undisclosed stake in the firm.

