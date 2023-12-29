Microsoft’s next Surface laptops will reportedly be its first true ‘AI PCs’

Microsoft is getting ready to upgrade its Surface lineup with new AI-enabled features, according to a report from Windows Central. Unnamed sources told the outlet the upcoming Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 will come with a next-gen neural processing unit (NPU), along with Intel and Arm-based options. Microsoft’s Arm-based devices will be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X chips, Windows Central reports. These PCs, codenamed CADMUS, will reportedly be designed to run the AI features Microsoft is packaging into a future release of Windows. They’ll also come with improvements to performance, battery life, and security on par with Apple silicon, according to Windows Central. Meanwhile, the Intel version of the devices will reportedly feature the company’s latest 14th-gen chips. In addition to upgraded internals, the Surface Pro 10 will reportedly have a brighter display that supports HDR and comes with an anti-glare coating, along with the option for a resolution of either 2160 x 1440 or 2880 x 1920. It may even have rounded corners, much like the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio lineup, and support a new Type Cover with a button that opens Windows Copilot, according to Windows Central. As for the Surface Laptop 6, Windows Central reports that the smaller model will feature a slightly larger 13.8-inch display (up from the 13.5-inch display on the Surface Laptop 5), while the 15-inch model will stay the same size. Like the Surface Pro 10, the device will reportedly sport a rounded display with thinner bezels.

