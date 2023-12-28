OODA Loop

US releases last military aid for Kyiv for now

Global Risk, News Briefs / by

The White House has approved another package of US military aid to Ukraine work $250 million. This package includes air defense, artillery, small arms ammunition and anti-tank weapons. This marks the last funding available without fresh approval from Congress, where talks have come to a standstill. Ukraine warned that the war efforts and the country’s finances are at risk without further Western aid.

Ukrainian officials are facing a slowdown in aid from allies in Washington and Europe amid a stalled counter-offensive. An agreement on further arms has been stopped by Republicans in US Congress who insist that security measures on the US-Mexico border must be part of any further military aid deal. An emergency spending measure was defeated in the Senate earlier this month. A visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky failed to sway lawmakers. Wednesday’s announcement will see weapons pulled from existing stocks, something that does not need Congressional approval.

