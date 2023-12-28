Over 400 online merchants were notified of digital skimmer infections in a coordinated international operation according to Europe. Law enforcement agencies in 17 countries participated in the operation to identify infected e-commerce sites and alert businesses that their customers’ credit card information was compromised.

The operation was led by Greece and resulted in two dozen new digital skimmers being identified. These skimmers are malware that cybercriminals inject into legitimate websites to steal personal and credit card information. There are 132 digital skimmer families known to date. Both Europe and Group-IB warn that digital skimming may go unnoticed for a long time and stolen payment card information is typically sold to other cybercriminals or used to perform fraud.

Read More: Police Warn Hundreds of Online Merchants of Skimmer Infections