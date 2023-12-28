In bid to counter China, US ramps up effort to boost military ties in Asia

The United States accused China of intercepting one of its spy planes in an aggressive maneuver over the South China Sea on May 30. Later, on June 5, the US accused China of carrying out an unsafe maneuver near a warship in the Taiwan Strait. The US said the near misses showed China’s growing aggressiveness, however China said the US was to blame.

There are concerns that a similar mishap today could widen into a bigger conflict due tot he deterioration in relations between the two countries. The US has been carrying out freedom of navigation exercises in the contested waterways near China to push for diplomatic and military presence in the Asia Pacific. The campaign stretches from Japan to the Philippines and Australia, and India to Papua New Guinea. The campaign involves opening new embassies, deploying troops and more advanced military assets, and obtaining access to sites in areas facing the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait. Analysts say tensions will only heighten further as competition between the two countries intensifies.

