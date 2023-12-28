First American Financial Corporation and several of its subsidiaries appear to have had their systems and operations disrupted by a cyber attack. First American provides title insurance and settlement services to real estate and mortgage industries. The company revealed on December 21 that it had taken certain systems offline due to a cybersecurity incident. Later, the company said email systems were also taken offline and warned customers to be wary of potentially malicious emails pretending to come from First American.

The company told the SEC that it isolated some systems from the internet to remediate and assess the incident. One week later, First American’s main website remains offline, along with some of the sites of a few subsidiaries. No further details about the attack have been shared, and no known ransomware group has taken credit for it.

Read More: Cyberattack Disrupts Operations of First American, Subsidiaries