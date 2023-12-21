Eurostar trains suspended after ‘last minute’ strike

Eurostar has encouraged customers to not travel on Thursday after it was forced to cancel trains due to strike action hitting the cross-Channel route. The company had to stop services midday until 15:30 due to a last minute strike at Getlink, the Channel Tunnel operator. The disruption occurred as many people will begin traveling for the holidays over the next few days.

Eurotunnel has also suspended all LeShuttle services. In a statement, Eurostar said the customers affected will receive communication about travel disruptions and recommend people delay travel until after today.

