X Is Europe’s First Target For Scrutiny Under Digital Services Act

The European Commission has opened a formal investigation into X, formerly Twitter, suggesting that the company may have breached the Digital Services Act(DSA) in a number of ways. These are the first formal proceedings launched by the Commission to enforce the DSA. The Commission is looking at X’s practices around risk management, content moderation, dark patterns, advertising transparency and data access for researchers. The investigation will focus on a number of areas, including: X’s compliance with DSA obligations on dealing with the dissemination of illegal content in the EU and the measures taken to combat information manipulation on the platform. There are also questions around transparency on the platform.

Read more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/emmawoollacott/2023/12/18/x-is-europes-first-target-for-scrutiny-under-digital-services-act/?sh=325fddbd3195