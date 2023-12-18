Iraqis to vote for powerful provincial councils in election

Iraqis are headed to the polls to elect provincial councils for the first time in 10 years. Ballots will be cast in 15 of Iraq’s 18 provinces on Monday. The elections are a prelude to a parliamentary vote in 2025, which will test the strength of pro-Iran groups that have been raising their profile in recent years. Overall, 285 candidates will be elected to the councils, whose duties include appointing regional governors and allocating health, transport and education budgets. However, critics say the councils are sure to be nests of corruption and enable clientelism.

