Zelensky to Meet US President Joe Biden, House Speaker as Aid Stumbles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Washington, DC on Monday for meetings at the White House and the United States Capitol as right-wing US Republicans resist efforts to send more money to support Ukraine’s response to Russia’s full-scale invasion. Zelensky is also expected to address US senators on Tuesday morning. The meetings come as Biden attempts to rally support for a $106bn military aid plan mostly for Ukraine and Israel, which Republicans blocked last week.

