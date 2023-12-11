Europe Reaches a Deal on the World’s First Comprehensive AI Rules

Researchers have warned that powerful AI models could be used to supercharge online disinformation, cyberattacks or creation of bioweapons. European Union negotiators clinched a deal Friday on the world’s first comprehensive artificial intelligence rules. Negotiators from the European Parliament and the bloc’s 27 member countries overcame big differences on controversial points including generative AI and police use of face recognition surveillance to sign a tentative political agreement for the Artificial Intelligence Act. The EU took an early lead in the global race to draw up AI guardrails when it unveiled the first draft of its rulebook in 2021. Now, the U.S., U.K., China and global coalitions like the Group of 7 major democracies have jumped in with their own proposals to regulate AI, though they’re still catching up to Europe.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/europe-reaches-a-deal-on-the-worlds-first-comprehensive-ai-rules/