US Raises Criticism of Israel Ahead of UNSC Ceasefire Meeting

US officials urge Israel to protect Gaza civilians but are unlikely to back calls for permanent truce as the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) prepares to meet. The council is expected to convene on Friday to discuss a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the two-month-long war. Despite Washington’s warnings to Israel, the US is thought unlikely to pass the resolution. To be adopted, a resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the council’s five permanent members – the US, Russia, China, France and Britain.

